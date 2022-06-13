Cosby Expert Denies Harm From Alleged Assault Later In Life

By Craig Clough (June 13, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A forensic psychologist hired by Bill Cosby's defense to evaluate a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 told a California jury Monday she found no causal link between the alleged incident and an onset of mental struggles the woman purportedly began to suffer in 2014. Dr. Julie Brovko told the jury she examined the medical and therapy records of plaintiff Judy Huth, read trial evidence, attended the majority of the trial and spent a day examining Huth to conclude that she can find no direct link between the alleged assault at the Playboy mansion in 1975...

