'Varsity Blues' Recruit Says Dad Kept Mum On Paying Coach

By Brian Dowling (June 13, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The daughter of a Massachusetts businessman fighting "Varsity Blues" fraud charges testified Monday that she never knew of the purported bribes her father paid a Georgetown University tennis coach that allegedly won her admission to the elite school. Launching into the first day of defense testimony, Amin Khoury called his daughter Katherine Khoury, 25, to recount her path from attending a Concord, Massachusetts, boarding school to being admitted to Georgetown through the help of the university's then-tennis coach Gordon Ernst. Prosecutors claim Amin Khoury paid Ernst a $200,000 bribe for him to designate Katherine Khoury as a recruit for his Division...

