Globetrotters Call Foul On SBA For Denying Pandemic Aid

By Ivan Moreno (June 14, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The Harlem Globetrotters basketball team is challenging the U.S. Small Business Administration's denial of a $10 million grant intended for live entertainment companies affected by the pandemic, saying in a federal lawsuit the agency "unlawfully withheld" aid for which it qualified. Harlem Globetrotters International, or HGI, said the agency's decision was "arbitrary and capricious" and violated the federal law that established the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, or SVOG, program, saying the traveling troupe met the criteria for an award, according to the lawsuit filed Friday in Washington, D.C. "HGI should have received a SVOG award for precisely the reason Congress created...

