3 NY Doctors Acquitted Of $85M Medicare Fraud Scheme

By Ivan Moreno (June 14, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn jury has acquitted three health care providers of all federal charges accusing them of fraudulently billing Medicare for about $85 million, taking two hours to reach the verdicts after a three-week trial. Jurors on Monday reached not guilty verdicts on the nearly 20 counts that physical therapist Wael Bakry, physician Abraham Demoz and occupational therapist Mayura Kanekar each faced. "Clearly, the government did not have much of a case, and the jury saw that right away," Avraham C. Moskowitz, one of Bakry's attorneys, told Law360 Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn declined to comment. When New York prosecutors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS