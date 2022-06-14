Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Says Gov't Protected From Late Retirement Pay Suit

By Rachel Stone (June 14, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit reversed a lower court ruling that allowed a group of FBI employees to bring a suit claiming roughly 800,000 workers lost out on money when the government delayed making payments to their retirement plan accounts, determining that sovereign immunity hadn't been waived.

A unanimous three-judge panel ruled Monday that, contrary to a Pennsylvania federal court's February 2021 decision denying the government's motion to dismiss the case lodged by four pseudonymous FBI investigators, the Federal Employees' Retirement System Act didn't preempt the government's immunity from a suit seeking damages for monetary losses.

"Judges cannot right every wrong nor heal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!