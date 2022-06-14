3rd Circ. Says Gov't Protected From Late Retirement Pay Suit

By Rachel Stone (June 14, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit reversed a lower court ruling that allowed a group of FBI employees to bring a suit claiming roughly 800,000 workers lost out on money when the government delayed making payments to their retirement plan accounts, determining that sovereign immunity hadn't been waived. A unanimous three-judge panel ruled Monday that, contrary to a Pennsylvania federal court's February 2021 decision denying the government's motion to dismiss the case lodged by four pseudonymous FBI investigators, the Federal Employees' Retirement System Act didn't preempt the government's immunity from a suit seeking damages for monetary losses. "Judges cannot right every wrong nor heal...

