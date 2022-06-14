TrillerVerz, SeaChange Walk Away From $5B Merger Deal

By Elaine Briseño (June 14, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Video app TrillerVerz and video streaming and advertising technology company SeaChange have decided to go their separate ways as the clock runs out on a merger agreement that would have united the two into a single company valued at $5 billion. SeaChange International Inc. said in a statement Tuesday that the two parties had mutually agreed to terminate the proposed merger because it would not be completed by the June 30, 2022, deadline, adding that they would not seek an extension. Triller Hold Co. LLC spokesman Brian O'Shaughnessy said in an email to Law360 that "Trillerverz is pursuing a more direct...

