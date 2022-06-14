Feds Seek Early Win In Cherokee Suit Seeking Audit Of Trust

By Caleb Symons (June 14, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government is asking a Washington, D.C., federal court to put a stop to the Cherokee Nation's bid for a full audit of tribal funds held in federal trust, claiming it has complied with all of its accounting responsibilities and that the Cherokee missed their chance to review those assets. In a motion for summary judgment Monday, federal officials said their accounting duties for the Cherokee trust fall under only two statutes: an 1893 law that covered payments owed under treaties from earlier that century and the 1994 American Indian Trust Fund Management Reform Act. The government has fully satisfied...

