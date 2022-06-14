After Blocking Of Drilling Lease Ban, Biden Admin. Seeks Win

By Eric Heisig (June 14, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has asked a federal judge to OK its temporary ban on oil and gas drilling leases on public lands and offshore, though it may face an uphill battle because the same judge blocked the measure after 13 states represented by Republican attorneys general sued. The administration, represented by the U.S. Department of Justice, argued in a Monday filing that the judge presiding over the case cannot rule on actions that federal departments took after March 2021, when the states filed their lawsuit. The filing was one of two the Biden administration entered Monday, with one seeking a summary judgment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS