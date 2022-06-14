Developer Pleads Guilty To Role In $31M Bank Embezzlement

By Celeste Bott (June 14, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A real estate developer pled guilty Tuesday to charges that he conspired in an elaborate scheme to embezzle $31 million from the now-shuttered Washington Federal Bank for Savings and failed to claim the money he received on his tax return. Boguslaw Kasprowicz changed his plea during a remote hearing Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall. Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, he only pled guilty to a conspiracy charge and to one count of falsifying his personal income return, even though he also faced charges that he failed to report the income on the tax returns for his real estate...

