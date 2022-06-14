Conn. Hospital Queues Attack On Standing For Antitrust Suit

By Bryan Koenig (June 14, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Hartford HealthCare Corp. demanded key details Monday from Connecticut residents who have accused it of anti-competitively forcing all-or-nothing coverage plans on insurers, a demand that launches a frontal attack on their ability to claim the harm necessary to file an antitrust suit in state court. The Superior Court filing took the form of a "request to revise" seeking added details in the April amended complaint to pad out the allegations from each of the seven named plaintiffs pursuing a proposed class action. The lawsuit alleges that HHC has pushed healthcare costs to supracompetitive levels by forcing insurers to include in their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS