'Varsity Blues' Trial Finale Reprises 'Paper Bag' Bribe Scene

By Brian Dowling (June 14, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The third and final "Varsity Blues" trial headed to a jury Tuesday as prosecutors sought to focus the panel's attention on the "brown paper shopping bag of cash" that a father allegedly paid to win his daughter's admission to Georgetown University. Federal prosecutors highlighted and repeated testimony from Tim Donovan, the middleman in the college admissions bribery case who admitted to receiving a bag of cash from defendant Amin Khoury and delivering it to Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst in exchange for having Khoury's daughter designated as a recruit. "Brown paper shopping bag, filled with neat, crisp stacks of cash —...

