Judge Solidifies Nonprofit's 'Cars For Kids' $10M TM Award

By Adam Lidgett (June 14, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has stood by a decision to award $10.6 million to nonprofit America Can Cars For Kids in a trademark dispute over the name "Cars For Kids," finding that a legal concept protecting parties from unreasonably delayed claims doesn't apply. U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan on Friday said that laches — a doctrine that bars parties from suing after long delays — weren't appropriate in the case involving Kars 4 Kids Inc. Last year, the Third Circuit ordered Judge Sheridan to rethink the $10.6 million trademark infringement award in a battle between the two different groups that use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS