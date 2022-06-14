2nd Circ. Affirms Property Co.'s Fatal Accident Coverage Win

By Hope Patti (June 14, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit affirmed a lower court's decision Tuesday to grant a Manhattan property company an early win in its coverage dispute with Golden Insurance Co., ruling that the insurer waited too long to disclaim coverage for an underlying suit over a fatal construction accident. The insurer failed to provide a timely disclaimer of coverage to Ingrid House LLC as required by the New York Insurance Law, a three-judge panel said in its order, finding that Golden Insurance had ample time to investigate the underlying claims and relevant facts. "Here, Golden Insurance waited two years after learning of the underlying lawsuit...

