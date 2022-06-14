Ex-Robinhood Crypto Compliance Chief Joins NJ Fintech Firm

By Al Barbarino (June 14, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Cross River Bank has hired Robinhood Markets Inc.'s former chief compliance officer for cryptocurrency as its own head of crypto compliance, a spokesperson for the banking technology firm confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday. Benjamin Melnicki joined the Fort Lee, New Jersey-based company last month, the spokesperson said. Melnicki, also an ex-counsel with Ripple Labs Inc. and Blockchain.com, was hired by Robinhood as the chief compliance officer of its cryptocurrency trading unit in September 2021. He joined Robinhood from Grayscale Investments LLC, one of the largest digital asset investment managers, where he was chief compliance officer for nine months, according to his...

