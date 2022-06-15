Allianz Wants Dispute On Hidden Assistance Fee Thrown Out

By Ganesh Setty (June 15, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Two Allianz units urged a Washington federal court to toss a proposed class action accusing the travel insurer of violating the state's consumer protection law by bundling undisclosed "assistance services" fees with premiums as a pretext to collect more money from consumers. AGA Service Co. and Jefferson Insurance Co. said in their motion to dismiss Andrew Tasakos' suit Monday that Washington law does not require a breakdown of what portion of the total price Tasakos paid was the actual insurance premium versus assistance services fee. The inclusion of the assistance services fee was disclosed at multiple times, too, the travel insurer...

