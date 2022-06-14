Tax Services Co. Ryan Accuses USA Today Of Defamation

By Dorothy Atkins (June 14, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Tax services provider Ryan LLC hit USA Today's parent company Gannett Co. Inc. with a defamation and fraud lawsuit in Texas state court Tuesday, alleging that the former client's national newspaper defamed Ryan by falsely reporting it uses unethical and illegal tactics to skirt taxes and save clients money. In a 48-page petition, Ryan alleges that USA Today ran a series of articles by investigative reporter Craig Harris in July of last year that falsely accused the Dallas-based tax services provider of engaging in shady and potentially criminal tax-saving practices while also failing to disclose that Gannett was a client of...

