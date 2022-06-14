Ga. Judges End Estate Administrator's Atlanta BeltLine Claim

By Kelcey Caulder (June 14, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Tuesday said a woman couldn't claim to own a strip of land being developed as part of the Atlanta BeltLine project because she couldn't have adversely possessed the property while it was still considered a railway subject to federal regulation. Leslie McCloud-Pue claimed she had gained prescriptive ownership of the land, which is on an abandoned railway line and was purchased by her mother in 1988, because she and her predecessors in title used it as part of a commercial parking lot for more than 20 years before it was handed over to the Georgia...

