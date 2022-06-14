Electric Car Co. Investor Sues In Del. Over Disclosure Failures

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 14, 2022, 11:19 PM EDT) -- The shareholder of a special-purpose acquisition company that took electric vehicle start-up Faraday Future public in 2021 filed a proposed class action complaint in Delaware's Court of Chancery on Tuesday, alleging company leaders misled shareholders about the true value of the luxury electric car company before the merger. Jason Bin Yun, a New Jersey resident, sued Los Angeles-based Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., and several board members for breaches of fiduciary duties, aiding and abetting the breaches of fiduciary duties, and unjust enrichment. The complaint alleges company leaders repeatedly told the public that Faraday...

