AmGuard Says Poor Construction Worsened McDonald's Fire

By Jennifer Mandato (June 16, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- AmGuard Insurance Co. said in a lawsuit that careless work by a contractor hired to rebuild the exterior of a Northern Virginia McDonald's caused a fire that began in the mulch outside the restaurant to spread up to the roof, resulting in over $2.1 million in damage. AmGuard told the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in a suit filed Tuesday that Freeman & Associates Contracting Corp. failed to conduct its work in a manner consistent with building codes and architectural drawings, leaving the building's exterior susceptible to fire damage. "Because of the improper construction work performed by...

