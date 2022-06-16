Why Medical Product Cos. Must Watch Dobbs Decision

By Eric Alexander (June 16, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Even for those of us whose practice and writing focuses on product liability law and some other things that matter to medical product manufacturers, the apparent pending reversal of Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case pending before the U.S. Supreme Court is hard to ignore.[1] Without even going into the body of law leading up to and flowing from Roe[2] or principles of jurisprudence, it is apparent that the impacts of the Dobbs decision, assuming the leaked draft reflects the final opinion, will be profound and far-reaching. For one thing, the real possibility of significant...

