DaVita Gets All Clear To Return No-Poach Docs

By Bryan Koenig (June 21, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge gave DaVita the permission it needed Monday to dispose of confidential documents produced by the U.S. Department of Justice in its failed criminal no-poach case, deeming it sufficient for follow-on civil plaintiffs that the company will return what DOJ gave it. The order from U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood of the Northern District of Illinois appears to end a two-week dispute that had spanned two federal district courts. The U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado's Judge R. Brooke Jackson had already given the civil plaintiffs a minor win days earlier when he slightly tweaked the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS