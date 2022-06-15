Lakers Ask Court Not To Flip On Virus Coverage Claim

By Riley Murdock (June 15, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles Lakers pushed back against a Chubb unit's effort to have a California federal court change its mind on the one COVID-19 related insurance claim from the team it let move forward, arguing a recent ruling does not change the facts of the case. The team disputed Federal Insurance Co.'s arguments that an April state appeals court ruling changed California law enough to invalidate the district court's decision, arguing in a brief entered Tuesday that the new ruling only found the virus on its own does not cause physical loss or damage. The Lakers already established facts that satisfy...

