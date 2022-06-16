BREAKING: 'Varsity Blues' Dad Acquitted In Lone Loss For Prosecutors

By Brian Dowling (June 16, 2022, 2:45 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal jury on Wednesday acquitted a Massachusetts businessman on charges he bribed his daughter's way into Georgetown University through illicit payments to the elite school's tennis coach, ending the government's clean record of convictions in the "Varsity Blues" investigation. Amin Khoury was found not guilty of participating in a mail fraud conspiracy and bribery scheme for paying $180,000 to former Georgetown coach Gordon Ernst through a middleman, who also received $20,000. Prosecutors said that in exchange, Ernst marked Khoury's daughter, Katherine Khoury, as a recruit to the elite Division I school. Khoury embraced his legal team after the jury...

