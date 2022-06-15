DuPont Strikes Deal To Wrap Up Early Retirement Battle

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 15, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- DuPont told a federal court in Delaware that it reached an agreement to end a proposed class action brought by workers who said the chemical company failed to give them adequate notice of their eligibility for early retirement. In a letter sent Tuesday to Third Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, who is overseeing the Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit, the company said it had come to terms with the plaintiffs, and that the settlement itself and motion for preliminary approval would be forthcoming. No specific details about the pact were listed in the letter. "We are pleased to report that the parties...

