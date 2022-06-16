Ex-American Airlines Worker Won't Get New Sex Assault Trial

By Katie Buehler (June 16, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Texas state court judge on Thursday finalized a take-nothing jury verdict against a former American Airlines Inc. flight attendant who accused the company of facilitating her sexual assault by a celebrity chef. Tarrant County District Court Judge Kimberly Fitzpatrick granted the airline's motion for entry of judgment despite objections by flight attendant Kimberly Goesling that the jury was misled by a faulty jury instruction that was supposed to have been removed from the jury charge form. Judge Fitzpatrick announced her ruling at a hearing in Fort Worth that lasted less than a minute. Goesling, who filed her lawsuit against American...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS