Ex-GOP Rep. Should Get 6 Months For Lying To FBI, Feds Say

By Jack Queen (June 15, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- California federal prosecutors are seeking a six-month prison sentence and $30,000 fine for former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., after he was convicted of lying to the FBI about illegal campaign contributions. Prosecutors said in a blistering filing Tuesday that Fortenberry repeatedly lied about illegal straw donations he received, fed investigators false information to throw them off his trail and sought to use his status as a lawmaker to scuttle the probe. "And when all that failed, defendant pursued baseless and personal attacks in litigation against the lead FBI investigator and the prosecutors and even attempted to lay blame on his...

