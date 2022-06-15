Cosby Accuser Asks Jury To Hold Him 'Fully Accountable'

By Craig Clough (June 15, 2022, 10:18 PM EDT) -- An attorney for a woman suing Bill Cosby for allegedly sexually assaulting her as a teenager encouraged a California jury during closing arguments Wednesday to hold him "fully accountable" for what he "did to a minor," while Cosby's attorney argued that no evidence at trial showed that an assault ever occurred. Nathan Goldberg of Allred Maroko & Goldberg did not give jurors an exact amount of damages his client Judy Huth is requesting, but suggested they could award $1 million to $2 million per year for the "four years of misery" Huth says she suffered as an adult when memories of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS