Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Sears Bankruptcy Case Shows Modification Disclosure Is Key

By Frank Grese and Reginald Sainvil (June 23, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York recently upheld a bankruptcy court decision that demonstrates the importance of meaningfully disclosing to a bankruptcy court and parties in interest any material modifications to an agreement for the purchase of assets in a bankruptcy.[1]

Though the district court focused on the core contractual dispute at issue, the underlying bankruptcy court's bench ruling shined a light on the importance of meaningful disclosure of amendments to an asset purchase agreement because the historical setting can be a factor if any dispute arises later between a debtor and a buyer.[2]

On May...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!