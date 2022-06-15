BitMEX Co-Founder Avoids Prison In Bank Secrecy Act Case

By Stewart Bishop (June 15, 2022, 10:09 PM EDT) -- BitMEX co-founder Benjamin Delo on Wednesday was sentenced to probation for his role in operating the offshore cryptocurrency derivatives exchange without an effective anti-money laundering program, and is expected to soon leave the U.S. During a relatively brief afternoon sentencing hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl imposed a term of 2½ years probation for Delo, a U.K. national and resident of Hong Kong, who previously pled guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act. Delo was indicted in October 2020 along with former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes, chief technology officer Samuel Reed and business development head Gregory Dwyer for purportedly...

