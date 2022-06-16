T-Mobile's 5G Moves Left Phones 'Wholly Unusable,' Suit Says

By Ryan Harroff (June 16, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A former Sprint customer in California has accused T-Mobile of hiding its plans to shut down Sprint's 5G and other networks from consumers to dampen possible opposition to the firms' 2020 merger, then leaving 75,000 phones "wholly unusable." Jose Luis Garcia Moreno claimed in his Wednesday complaint to a Washington federal court that T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. touted the planned launch of a "ubiquitous" 5G network in the lead-up to their merger into the new T-Mobile without disclosing that their plans included ending Sprint's independent 5G network as well as several older 3G and LTE networks in the months...

