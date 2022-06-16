Real Estate Rumors: Wellington Polo, Columbia, Southport

By Andrew McIntyre (June 16, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Wellington Equestrian Partners has sold 78.7 acres of Wellington, Florida, polo fields for $52 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for land at 3665 120th Ave., and the buyer is a West Palm Beach-based limited liability company, according to the report. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has loaned $270 million for an office property in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The loan to Columbia Property Trust is for 799 Broadway, a newly built 12-story property, according to the report. Developer Southport Financial Services is hoping to build a multifamily project in Lake Fort Beach, Florida, the South Florida...

