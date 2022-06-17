Tobacco Cos. Want Stay Lifted On $11M Bond In TM Case

By Mike Curley (June 17, 2022, 11:57 AM EDT) -- Top Tobacco LP and Republic Technologies LLC are asking a Georgia federal court to lift a stay on an order directing a wholesaler to secure a bond while he appeals an $11 million judgment over counterfeit rolling papers, saying the wholesaler is trying to deprive them of the judgment by failing to get the bond. In a motion filed Wednesday, Top and Republic said Raj Solomon, who owns Diamond J. Wholesale LLC, had waived any right to contest the bond or have the order stayed when he failed to oppose the tobacco companies' motion requesting a bond, and the court risks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS