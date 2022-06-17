FTC Touts Labor As It Reviews Microsoft's Activision Deal

By Matthew Perlman (June 17, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan affirmed the agency's commitment to scrutinizing mergers for their potential impact on labor markets after lawmakers urged enforcers to consider how Microsoft's $68.7 billion bid for Activision Blizzard would affect workers. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., published a response Thursday from Khan to a letter sent by a group of senators in March urging the FTC to closely examine the deal's impact on workers, with the lawmaker noting in a statement that Activision Blizzard has been plagued by allegations of sexual misconduct and discrimination in the workplace. The senators had said in their letter that the merger...

