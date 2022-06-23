The Unique Nature Of COVID-Era Patent Procurement Trends

By Michael Sartori and Sarah Hassan (June 23, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- In addition to taking a pronounced human and economic toll, the COVID-19 pandemic has also affected patent procurement at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. This article examines changes in the filing of new U.S. patent applications and the abandonment of pending U.S. patent applications during the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, trends from this current crisis are compared to those from the two most recent crises, the dot-com bubble recession of 2000 to 2001 and the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009. In addition, the impact of these crises on the technology centers at the USPTO is explored. Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS