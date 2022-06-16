2nd Circ. Won't Revisit $1.1B Power Plant Fight

By Clark Mindock (June 16, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday refused to revisit its prior ruling that a $1.1 billion contract forgery suit belongs in Angolan courts instead of the U.S., despite an energy company's claims the alternative forum dooms the suit. The court gave no reasoning for the decision, which backs its April ruling that said the dispute belonged in the southwestern African nation since the parties to the suit are Angolan and the energy project in question had taken place in that country. The energy company, Aenergy SA, had sought relief from that ruling last month by arguing the circuit's first take misconstrued precedent...

