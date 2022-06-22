Circuits' Remand Of State Climate Suits May Mean Big Liability

By Todd Thacker (June 22, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- In jurisdictions across the country, state and local governments have moved one step closer to holding energy companies liable for damages to public infrastructure allegedly caused by climate change. Rapid-fire opinions from federal circuit courts across the nation have answered the question "Can these actions be brought in state court?" with a unanimous "yes" — save for one possible outlier. If this trend continues, and the claimants can establish their respective cases in state courts, then — absent U.S. Supreme Court intervention — the American energy sector could be facing a deluge of liability claims. Such claims could drive up energy...

