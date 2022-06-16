Court Declines To DQ Firm For Ex-Atty's Actions In NCAA Suit

By Morgan Conley (June 16, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal magistrate judge refused to disqualify Fegan Scott LLC from a proposed discrimination class action against the NCAA, saying it is clear one of its ex-attorneys kept the firm in the dark about his side hustle as a document reviewer for the collegiate organization. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark J. Dinsmore rejected the National Collegiate Athletic Association's bid to disqualify Fegan Scott from representing a former collegiate basketball player alleging the NCAA's Academic Performance Program discriminates against student-athletes at historically Black colleges and universities. Fegan Scott was unaware of Ravi Sakthivel's "covert employment" as a document review attorney for NCAA's...

