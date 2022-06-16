Lyft Inks $25M Deal To End Investor Suit Over Post-IPO Drop

By Katryna Perera (June 16, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A class of investors in ride-hailing company Lyft Inc. asked a California federal judge for preliminary approval of a $25 million settlement that will resolve claims the company concealed sexual assault allegations against drivers ahead of its 2019 initial public offering. The class, led by lead plaintiff Rick Keiner, filed a motion for preliminary approval Thursday. If approved, the settlement will put to rest claims against Lyft; Logan Green, its CEO and co-founder; John Zimmer, its president and vice chairman of the board; Brian Roberts, its chief financial officer; and Chairman Prashant "Sean" Aggarwal. According to the motion, the parties reached a deal in...

