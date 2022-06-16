Ex-IT Exec Gets 4 Years For $3M Union Benefits Fraud

By Stewart Bishop (June 16, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A former information technology executive for health and retirement funds of the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday was sentenced to four years in prison, after admitting to his role in a $3 million fake invoice and kickback scheme. Enrico "Rick" Rubano, of suburban New York City, previously pled guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud conspiracy over what prosecutors say was a six-year-long ploy with New Jersey tech consultant Shivanand Maharaj to bill the funds for unperformed work. U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl said Rubano's fraud went beyond that of Maharaj, who...

