Dish Says DC Circ.'s $3.3B License Fraud Ruling Ignores FCC

By Ryan Harroff (June 17, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Dish Network urged the D.C. Circuit to rethink its revival of claims that the satellite TV provider fraudulently obtained $3.3 billion in spectrum license discounts, arguing the panel misinterpreted the False Claims Act's "government-action bar" and disregarded telecom regulators. In their Thursday petition, Dish Network Corp. and several other telecommunications firms involved in the alleged fraud said the panel wrongly revived claims brought by whistleblower Vermont National Telephone Co. that Dish crowded it out of a discounted spectrum license auction reserved for small businesses by using sham companies under Dish's control. According to the petition, the panel ruled the government-action bar...

