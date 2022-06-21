Jury Finds Cosby Sexually Assaulted Girl In '75, Awards $500K

By Craig Clough (June 21, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A California jury found Tuesday that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a teen at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 and awarded her $500,000 in damages, delivering the first civil trial victory against the embattled comedian after dozens of women accused him of sexual assault. The jury concluded that Cosby sexually assaulted plaintiff Judy Huth when she was 16, that he did not reasonably believe she was over 18 at the time and that he was motivated by an unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in a minor. However, the jury did not find him liable for punitive damages for the wrongdoing, finding that...

