Real Estate Rumors: FirstBank Florida, A&E, Henry Torres

By Andrew McIntyre (June 17, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- FirstBank Florida has provided $20.77 million for a North Lauderdale, Florida, retail property, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The loan to two entities managed by investor Alberto Davan is for Arena Shoppes, a 152,598-square-foot property on West McNab Road that the borrower entities recently purchased from entities managed by investor Oscar Rodriguez Jr. for $31 million, according to the report. A&E Real Estate is close to a deal to pay roughly $400 million for a residential tower in New York, The Real Deal reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company is close to...

