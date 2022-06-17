Ga. Attys Say Insurer Can't Stay Lin Wood Libel Suit

By Rosie Manins (June 17, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT) -- Three attorneys suing prominent conservative lawyer L. Lin Wood Jr. for defamation after leaving his firm asked a Georgia federal court to reject a motion by his insurer to stay the case while it pursues a court order that it's not liable to cover the litigation. Nicole Jennings Wade, Jonathan D. Grunberg and G. Taylor Wilson of Wade Grunberg & Wilson LLC said Thursday in their opposition to the request by Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co., which is not a party in the case, that it has no standing or good reason to force the delay. A trio of attorneys...

