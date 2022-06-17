Tribes Ask High Court To Keep Clean Water Act Protections

By Nate Beck (June 17, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A group of 18 Native American tribes say narrowing the Clean Water Act would endanger water sources they depend on, in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court from two Idaho landowners who want to build a house on a wetland. In a Friday brief, the tribes urged the court to side with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which backed a Ninth Circuit ruling finding the government properly considered the landowners' property covered by the CWA, since it sits just 30 feet from scenic Priest Lake. Janette Brimmer, an attorney for the tribes, told Law360 the case could upend protections tribes...

