Texas Justices Won't Hear University Donors' Stadium Suit

By Rachel Scharf (June 17, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court declined on Friday to review a decision scrapping class certification for Texas A&M University endowment donors who say the school's fundraising arm broke promises to give them the "best available" seats at Kyle Field after the football stadium's $485 million renovation. Boosters had challenged the Ninth Court of Appeals' February ruling that class certification is not appropriate in their claims against Texas A&M University's 12th Man Foundation, the athletic fundraising arm that manages parking and ticket sales for university sporting events, because each donor negotiated a separate agreement with the foundation. The endowed donors had urged Texas'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS