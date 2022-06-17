Arrest Ordered For Actor Accused Of Faking Viacom Emails

By Pete Brush (June 17, 2022, 1:13 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday ordered the arrest of a California actor charged with faking emails so that he could target two Hollywood executives and Viacom Inc. in a now-dismissed $50 million civil suit, after the actor failed to show up in court despite repeated warnings. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni said a bench warrant for the arrest of defendant Rovier Carrington, who failed to turn up for a Thursday status conference and for a Friday bail review hearing, would soon issue. "The defendant has decided not to grace us with his presence," Judge Caproni said, setting a provisional...

