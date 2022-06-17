Jury Awards Engineering Firm $20M In Gas Plant Cost Dispute

By Michelle Casady (June 17, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Linde Engineering North America Inc. is entitled to about $20 million from Crestwood Midstream Partners LP for work the engineering firm did in building a natural gas plant in North Dakota, a Texas jury determined Friday after four hours of deliberation. The Harris County panel heard five weeks of testimony before reaching its conclusion. Linde, which was seeking $31.7 million, told the jurors it fronted the costs to build the $156 million processing plant in the Bakken Shale, but that Crestwood only paid it $124 million. The jury also awarded Linde a safety incentive bonus of $729,379 for safely completing the...

