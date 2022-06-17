T-Mobile's Merger With Sprint Hurt All Phone Bills, Suit Says

By Dave Simpson (June 17, 2022, 11:05 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile's $26 billion merger with Sprint has cost Verizon and AT&T users "billions" thanks to declining competition, according to a putative antitrust class action filed in Illinois federal court Friday against T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom AG and SoftBank Group Corp. The suit, filed by AT&T and Verizon subscribers, claims that prior to the merger, Sprint and T-Mobile played the roles of "scrappy upstarts" challenging the "industry leviathans" — causing the average price of a nationwide wireless plan to decrease by approximately 6.3% per year for a decade. "Since the announcement of the merger, that trend has stopped: quality-adjusted prices have inflated and...

