Cosby Jury Must 'Start Over' Deliberating Sex Assault Case

By Craig Clough (June 17, 2022, 11:41 PM EDT) -- A California jury considering civil claims that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 nearly rendered a partial verdict Friday — apparently against Cosby — but with time running out, the judge said jurors must restart deliberations next week because one juror is no longer available. Near the very end of the day, and after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Craig D. Karlan extended the jury's time to deliberate beyond a deadline he originally gave, the foreperson informed the court that jurors had reached an answer on all but one question on the verdict form, focused...

