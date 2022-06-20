Insurers Dealt Win On COVID-19 Claims By NJ Appeals Court

By Caroline Simson (June 20, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court ruled for the first time Monday that insurers are not obligated to cover losses incurred by businesses that were forced to close or limit their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic since the properties did not suffer any direct physical loss or damage. Nor were the losses incurred by the businesses covered under a civil authority clause in their insurance policies providing coverage for losses sustained from governmental actions forcing closure or limiting business operations under certain circumstances, the Appellate Division ruled. A three-judge panel noted that even if the losses did fall under the relevant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS